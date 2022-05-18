State awards federal grants to help offset economic impacts of pandemic

Georgia’s hotel industry will receive by far the largest chunk of more than $415 million in federal pandemic relief grants announced by Gov. Brian Kemp Monday.

The Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association (GHLA) will get $150 million to help offset the losses hotels across the state have sustained during the pandemic.

The GHLA is among 33 Georgia recipients of federal assistance through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) President Joe Biden signed into law in March of last year.

The recipients were approved by one of three committees Kemp formed last summer to determine how to distribute Georgia’s $4.8 billion share of ARPA aid among state and local governments, businesses and nonprofits applying for the money.

The Negative Impact Economic Committee included Pat Wilson, commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development; State Economist Jeffrey Dorfman; Georgia House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, R-Auburn; and state Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia.

“I’m proud of our state’s resilience,” Kemp said Monday. “We have worked hard and identified ways to further deliver assistance to hardworking Georgians, support businesses and speed up the recovery of impacted industries and rebuild crucial public services.”

While business and vacation travel is starting to bounce back, COVID-19 hit the hotel industry harder than most.



