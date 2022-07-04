State, county officials speak about tax assessments at town hall

After many Forsyth County residents felt “sticker shock” following recent property assessments, some local officials recently answered questions from the community



On Wednesday, June 29, the Forsyth County Republican Party, Forsyth County Tea Party and Forsyth County Young Republican Party hosted a Tax Assessments and Mitigation Measures Town Hall at Fowler Park, where state and local officials explained the assessment and tax processes and answered questions from the crowd.

The meeting’s panel was made up of District 24 state Rep. Sheri Gilligan, District 25 state Rep. Todd Jones, District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John, District 2 Commissioner Laura Semanson, state House District 24 Republican candidate Carter Barrett and Forsyth County Board of Education District 5 Republican candidate Mike Valdes.

BOE Chairman Wes McCall was not able to attend the meeting, but a statement was read on his behalf, where he said he supported lower taxes and a floating homestead exemption for schools, which would allow owners with the exemption to have their property value hold in place when there are new assessments.





How is the millage rate determined?

The Forsyth County Board of Education adopted the school millage rate of 18.718 mills – 17.3 mills for maintenance and operations and 1.418 mills – Tuesday, June 28 following a public hearing.

The school millage rate is combined with the county millage rate, proposed at 7.896 mills – 4.791 mills for county maintenance and operations, 2.175 mills for the fire rate and .930 mills for the bond rate – for the total millage rate of 26.614 mills for 2023, down from a total of 27.617 mills in 2021 and 2022.

Three public hearings for the county millage rate will be held at the Forsyth County Administration Building, located at 11 E. Main Street, from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Thursday, July 7, and at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 21.

The rate is planned to be adopted at the commissioner’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21.

One mill equals $1 for every $10,000 in assessed property value, which is 40 percent of the actual market value.

The overall millage rate and property values are used to determine owners’ property taxes.







