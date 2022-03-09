State poised to temporarily suspend gasoline sales tax

Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders moved Wednesday to temporarily suspend the state sales tax on gasoline amid record-high prices at the pump.

Fuel prices that already had increased significantly in recent weeks with inflation have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed against Russia. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a ban on oil imports from Russia into the U.S.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Georgia rose from $2.59 in March of last year to $4.06 through the end of last month, a figure that is continuing to increase rapidly.

“We know that Georgia families and businesses are hurting from outrageously high gas prices,” said Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. “In these extraordinary times, every little bit helps.”



