State Rep.-elect Brent Cox says school choice, cyber security among priorities

District 28, representing portions of north Forsyth County and part of western Hall County, is new to north Georgia following redistricting and reapportionment in 2021.

Cox, who said his “family goes back pretty far” in north Georgia, said part of the reason he chose to run was due to the seat being in a new district.

“I have my own business [selling ventilation hood systems] and have for many, many years and have coached high school football as a defensive coordinator in Forsyth, as well as in Dawson County, for many years,” he said. “I stepped away from that to run, and I ran because it was an open seat with newly drawn maps.”

Part of the preparation has included attending the Biennial Institute for Georgia Legislators at the University of Georgia, a training session for legislators that Cox recently described as “a great opportunity to meet everybody from all sides and learning about the budget and different committees, just getting a better understanding so that when we start in January, we’re prepared.”

Along with the training, Cox said he also recently traveled to Israel at his own expense as part of a state delegation visit to discuss economic development and other partnerships between Israel and Georgia.

“[We] worked with the [Israel Defense Forces] and foreign affairs, learned more about the Iron Dome [defense system], went into the West Bank, went into an area known as the Salad Trail on agriculture and how Israelis farm in the dessert some of the desalination programs,” Cox said.

“[We were] learning how Israel functions and how Georgia and Israel have built a strong alliance in economic development.”

Even before training and traveling, it has been a busy year for Cox, who had never sought political office and had to go through a crowded Republican field in May’s primary before getting to November’s general election for the seat.

In the primary, Cox was the top vote-getter in a six-candidate race, earning about 32% of the vote total, but did not have enough votes to avoid a runoff with fellow Republican Julie Tressler, who earned about 23% of primary votes.

Cox and Tressler faced off in a primary runoff in June, with Cox receiving 56% of the more than 4,100 votes cast in the district, including earning 57.25% of Forsyth County's more than 3,700 votes.

In November, Cox was elected to the seat after defeating Democratic candidate Claudia Wood after receiving more than 20,000 votes, about 80% of the total votes in the election.

On the campaign trail, Cox said he supported “common sense” growth and development for the area, shrinking the size of government and looking at school choice, a proposal that would allow public education funding to follow students to schools or services including homeschool, private school and other options.

“I think when we’re dealing with education, I think school choice and looking out for the interest of all the kids in the state of the state of Georgia [is important],” Cox said. “Forsyth is very unique in that we have a great public school system, private and home-schooling programs are great as well, while in other parts of the state, it’s not quite as simple.

“So, that formula may not be as simple as one would hope, but I’m a proponent of putting the kids first and the parents having great impacts on the kids’ life.”

Cox said he also wanted to focus on traffic, one of the district’s biggest issues.

“Obviously, a big concern is the roads, and [state House] chairman of transportation Rick Jasperse [of District 11] is also representing northwest Forsyth County, so he’s a great one to be able to look out for the interest of Forsyth County,” he said, “as well as, he has to make sure things are distributed across the state and be as part of that.”

Referencing the trip to Israel, Cox said cyber security was another of his major concerns and expressed interest in bringing careers in the industry to the district, particularly as vehicles and other products grow more advanced.

“If it’s got a chip, there can be cyber-attacks,” he said. “That’s a big push that I’m making with the University of North Georgia with Israel, and that relationship has been built in the last few months.”

Cox lives in Forsyth County with his wife, Tonya, and the couple has three adult children and one grandchild.



