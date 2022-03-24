Store’s alcohol license suspended after second citation for selling to a minor

Following an administrative hearing at a recent Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, March 17, a liquor store will be required to remove all alcohol from its freezers for 30 days after receiving two citations for selling to minors twice in six months.

Red Barn Package Store, at 4310 Settendown Village Road, was cited by undercover members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The first citation was in June, and the second in December.

Robert Russell, owner of the store, said there was “zero excuse” for the violations.

“I understand we have a responsibility to the community; my staff understands we have a responsibility to the community,” Russell said. “No excuse.”

He said the employee that sold alcohol to a minor in June was “immediately” terminated.

The second citation was a result of his wife selling alcohol to a minor, according to Russell.

Dep. Tiffany Holmes with the sheriff’s office said during the second citation, which was issued December, Russell’s wife “joked with my underage [customer], ‘You’re not one of those people that they send in to try to buy [alcohol] underage?’”

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area where the store is located, asked county staff to play a video from the BOC meeting on April 15 when Russell’s alcohol license was approved.