Store’s alcohol license suspended after second citation for selling to a minor

Following an administrative hearing at a recent Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, March 17, a liquor store will be required to remove all alcohol from its freezers for 30 days after receiving two citations for selling to minors twice in six months.
Red Barn Package Store, at 4310 Settendown Village Road, was cited by undercover members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The first citation was in June, and the second in December.
Robert Russell, owner of the store, said there was “zero excuse” for the violations.
“I understand we have a responsibility to the community; my staff understands we have a responsibility to the community,” Russell said. “No excuse.”
He said the employee that sold alcohol to a minor in June was “immediately” terminated.
The second citation was a result of his wife selling alcohol to a minor, according to Russell.
Dep. Tiffany Holmes with the sheriff’s office said during the second citation, which was issued December, Russell’s wife “joked with my underage [customer], ‘You’re not one of those people that they send in to try to buy [alcohol] underage?’”
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area where the store is located, asked county staff to play a video from the BOC meeting on April 15 when Russell’s alcohol license was approved.
In the video, Russell told the board he was a lawyer, and his wife was a resident that worked with the sheriff’s office.
At the meeting on Thursday, Mills said she understood that sometimes “people mess up and people make mistakes,” but said she took the issue of selling alcohol to minors “very seriously.”
Chairman Alfred John said that he was “surprised” to hear the comment from Holmes that Russell’s wife had “made light” of the issue and that statement “troubles” him.
According to County Attorney Ken Jarrard, a second violation of the county’s code in 24 months results in a suspension period between seven to 60 days. A third violation within 24 months would result in a revocation of the alcohol license.
Jarrard also said that a suspension of 29 days or less does not require that alcohol be removed from the store by the distributors; there is only a requirement to “lock and chain [the freezers].”
Mills said she wanted there to be a “greater consequence” than locking the freezers and moved to suspend Russell’s alcohol license with the stipulation that all alcohol is removed by the distributors, effective immediately.
District 3’s Todd Levent and John pushed for a 29-day suspension so that the distributors did not have to be punished for something out of their control.
Laura Semanson, who represents District 5, agreed with Mills, saying the two violations were “egregious,” and she was in favor of having the alcohol removed.
Mills’ motion passed with a unanimous 4-0 vote, with District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper absent.