Tattoo artist weighs in on recent decision by BOC to prohibit shops in overlay districts

While commissioners have continued to discuss removing the “adult-related business” classification for tattoo shops, Forsyth County resident and tattoo artist Russ Abbott said the county was going “one step forward, two steps back” with a recent decision at a regular meeting.

At the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners regular meeting on Thursday, May 5, commissioners voted to amend the unified development code related to tattoo shops, specifically agreeing to prohibit tattoo shops in the remaining overlay districts.

Previously, commissioners have approved prohibiting tattoo shops in the following overlay districts: Castleberry-Bethelview Crossroads in 2007, Ronald Reagan-Union Hill in 2008, Buford Highway in 2016 and Coal Mountain in 2017.

On Thursday, May 5, commissioners voted to prohibit tattoo shops in the Atlanta Highway-McFarland Parkway-Mullinax Road, Peachtree Parkway-Bethelview Road and Campground-Castleberry-Kelly Mill-Pittman-Post-Shiloh Road overlay districts.

Those in favor

Forsyth County resident Kirk Wintersteen spoke in favor of prohibiting tattoo shops in the remaining overlay districts.

“I do support prohibiting the tattoo parlors on the overlays,” Wintersteen said. “Overlays consist of a very small minority of Forsyth County, and we want the overlays to be protected and a little bit upscale so that we protect and enhance the value of our county.”

Wintersteen said there will still be “plenty of other locations for tattoo parlors” in Forsyth County as overlay districts only make up a “small minority” of the county.

Those opposed

Abbott, owner of Ink & Dagger in Roswell, spoke in opposition, saying he believed the most desirable locations for tattoo shops are in overlay districts.

“For me, I’m not really excited to put my tattoo studio in a place that’s not the most exciting commercial real estate that we have here,” Abbott said.

“The most desirable commercial real estate that exists in this county is in those [overlay] districts,” he said.

Abbott also said he was “concerned that by adding yet another exclusion for tattoo studios into our code that we’re kind of going against what was exciting about … finally lifting this ban that has affected so many of us in my industry for so long.”

Rob Ingram, owner of Gold City Tattoo Co. in Dawsonville, said he used to be a Forsyth County resident, but now lives in Dawson County to be closer to his shop.

Ingram said that he raised his children, his wife taught school and his family went to church all in Forsyth County.

“We are people with integrity,” Ingram said. “We do life with the people of this community on a daily basis, whether it be judges, police officers, military …. We are invested in peoples’ lives—the worst part of their life or the best — we see it all.”

“I should not have to worry about where I could open a studio because I’m not welcome in that overlay district,” he said. “I do life in those overlay districts. We eat, we have friends, we go to church.”

Ingram said that limiting where a tattoo shop could open was “wrong” because it limited “the quality of people that are going to open [tattoo shops].”

“The people that you want in your county are people like us, people like me that want to do it right,” Ingram said.

Ingram said that commissioners should want people like him and Abbott, who he said was one of the “best tattooist in the world,” to open shops in the county. And with the high caliber of artistry and clients that he and Abbott accrue, he did not think it was fair to be prohibited from nice commercial real estate in the county.