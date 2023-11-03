The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved, during its regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2, a zoning application to develop a residential assistance community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
‘That is what a hometown is,’ Community for adults with special needs gets approval to build in Forsyth County
Latest
-
‘What is happening in Israel and within our Jewish communities in Georgia cannot continue to stand,’ state lawmakers take part in ‘Bring Them Home’ event
-
Why a lawsuit has been filed against Board of Elections Republican representative Joel Natt
-
Federal judge tosses Georgia redistricting maps; Kemp calls special session
-
Where a new microbrewery is proposed to be built in Forsyth County