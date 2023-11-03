By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘That is what a hometown is,’ Community for adults with special needs gets approval to build in Forsyth County
11032023KEYSTONE VILLAGE
Digital renderings of the site and buildings that will be at Keystone Village. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved, during its regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2, a zoning application to develop a residential assistance community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.