The end of the recent legislative session means some bills carried by lawmakers representing Forsyth County are heading to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.
These bills from local lawmakers are headed to Gov. Kemp for approval
Latest
-
‘This monument has served its city and its citizens well over the years.’ City Council approves removal of old Veterans War Memorial site
-
‘I’m not dodging any questions,’ Rep. McCormick hosts town hall in south Forsyth
-
‘It’s the people that make our community so great.’ BOC chairman delivers State of the County address
-
Forsyth County forms mental health committee