Tim Perkins recognized for 33 years of service to Forsyth County

Tim Perkins received recognition from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 4, for his retirement as director of the county’s water and sewer department.

Deputy County Manager Tim Merritt presented the award along with giving a speech about Perkins’ accomplishments and contributions to Forsyth County throughout his 33-year career.

“Tim has been described as having the highest ethical and moral standards. He will always do what is legal, ethical and fair in every situation regardless of who is involved,” Merritt said. “He is an exceptional leader and sets an example for all of his employees and everyone who meets him.”

Perkins started his service to the county in 1988, beginning as the assistant county engineer in the public works department. Perkins was promoted to assistant director of public works before taking the job as the director of the water and sewer department in 1995.

Perkins began his directorship with 10,000 water customers, 700 sewer customers, about 20 employees in the department and about $40 million in assets. Since his administration, Perkins worked to increase the county’s numbers to 65,000 water customers, 35,000 sewer customers, 140 employees in the department and $840 million in assets.

The county’s first and only water treatment plant was completed in 2000, with Perkins overseeing the project. The plant has since won eight awards, with four awards for best-tasting water, best-operated plant and multiple GAWP gold awards.

During his career, Perkins also worked closely with the Georgia EPD and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to obtain a water withdrawal permit.

“[Tim Perkins’] efforts have paid off, as we are close to obtaining this permit which will allow us to construct our first intake water pipe in Lake Lanier,” Merritt said. “The intake will help ensure customers that they will always have the water they need in the future.”