Top 5 takeaways from this year’s State of the County address

While Forsyth County has faced hardships the last two years, along with the rest of the world, Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John said that the county is a “shining example of what a home community can provide.”

“Home” was the theme of this year’s State of the County address held on Tuesday, April 19, focusing on what makes Forsyth County such a desirable place to live and call home.

John began by explaining that Forsyth County is regarded as one of the “wealthiest” counties in the state, declaring that the average price of a house in the county is $600,000. He said that the average household income in south Forsyth is $168,000, and that the county has some of the lowest tax rates in metro Atlanta.

“This is why Forsyth County is such a desirable county to live, work and play,” John said.

While John said that the county’s wealth and low tax rates are great, he emphasized the importance of economic development, agriculture and transportation in creating the perfect “home county.”

Economic development

A video was played during the event where members of the county government spoke about the “sizeable, commercial projects” happening around Forsyth, with an emphasis on technology-driven businesses.

After the video, John said that he was proud Forsyth County has begun to establish itself as the “tech corridor” of Georgia, stating that 8,000 residents work in tech-related jobs with over 5,100 working within the county.

He said that 10 years ago, the county and the nation were “crawling out of a once-in-a-generation economic downturn.”

“Today, Forsyth County is not crawling or even walking,” John said. “We are sprinting forward in terms of economic development.”

Forsyth County is now home to 75 international companies including Morgan Stanley, Alimera Sciences, Amazon and Siemens.

John acknowledged that the last two years have been difficult for businesses as they suffered from the pandemic and labor shortages. However, he said that he was proud that the businesses were able to overcome hardships and a “challenging environment.”

“[These businesses] are the backbone of our county, and I applaud them for finding new ways to succeed during such a trying time,” John said.

‘We’re saving our dirt’

While commercial development helps the local economy, John said that another “key pillar to the county’s economy” is agriculture.

A video played about the county’s initiative to preserve farmland by incentivizing agritourism.

Jim Kinsey, owner of Kinsey Family Farm, said that when he first moved to Forsyth County, there was only one traffic light.

Through the years, he saw the county change and wondered how he could make use of his land.

Soon enough, he said he came up with the idea of planting and selling Christmas trees.

Since then, Kinsey Family Farm has ventured into other horticulture endeavors and maintained “the family values” that Kinsey was hoping to preserve.

Gary Black, Agriculture Commissioner of Georgia, said in the video that “agritourism is one of the most dynamic parts of agriculture now because we are seeing families shift from one focus to another.”

Forsyth County Commissioners have been voting to preserve farmland around the county by approving conditional-use permits, or CUPs, for the purposes of agritourism, allowing property owners to hold onto their land to preserve “that rural flavor.”

“We’re saving our dirt,” Kinsey said. “The heritage of agriculture is very, very important.”

