Top 5 takeaways from this year’s State of the County address

While Forsyth County has faced hardships the last two years, along with the rest of the world, Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John said that the county is a “shining example of what a home community can provide.”
“Home” was the theme of this year’s State of the County address held on Tuesday, April 19, focusing on what makes Forsyth County such a desirable place to live and call home.
John began by explaining that Forsyth County is regarded as one of the “wealthiest” counties in the state, declaring that the average price of a house in the county is $600,000. He said that the average household income in south Forsyth is $168,000, and that the county has some of the lowest tax rates in metro Atlanta.
“This is why Forsyth County is such a desirable county to live, work and play,” John said.
While John said that the county’s wealth and low tax rates are great, he emphasized the importance of economic development, agriculture and transportation in creating the perfect “home county.”
Economic development
A video was played during the event where members of the county government spoke about the “sizeable, commercial projects” happening around Forsyth, with an emphasis on technology-driven businesses.
After the video, John said that he was proud Forsyth County has begun to establish itself as the “tech corridor” of Georgia, stating that 8,000 residents work in tech-related jobs with over 5,100 working within the county.
He said that 10 years ago, the county and the nation were “crawling out of a once-in-a-generation economic downturn.”
“Today, Forsyth County is not crawling or even walking,” John said. “We are sprinting forward in terms of economic development.”
Forsyth County is now home to 75 international companies including Morgan Stanley, Alimera Sciences, Amazon and Siemens.
John acknowledged that the last two years have been difficult for businesses as they suffered from the pandemic and labor shortages. However, he said that he was proud that the businesses were able to overcome hardships and a “challenging environment.”
“[These businesses] are the backbone of our county, and I applaud them for finding new ways to succeed during such a trying time,” John said.
‘We’re saving our dirt’
While commercial development helps the local economy, John said that another “key pillar to the county’s economy” is agriculture.
A video played about the county’s initiative to preserve farmland by incentivizing agritourism.
Jim Kinsey, owner of Kinsey Family Farm, said that when he first moved to Forsyth County, there was only one traffic light.
Through the years, he saw the county change and wondered how he could make use of his land.
Soon enough, he said he came up with the idea of planting and selling Christmas trees.
Since then, Kinsey Family Farm has ventured into other horticulture endeavors and maintained “the family values” that Kinsey was hoping to preserve.
Gary Black, Agriculture Commissioner of Georgia, said in the video that “agritourism is one of the most dynamic parts of agriculture now because we are seeing families shift from one focus to another.”
Forsyth County Commissioners have been voting to preserve farmland around the county by approving conditional-use permits, or CUPs, for the purposes of agritourism, allowing property owners to hold onto their land to preserve “that rural flavor.”
“We’re saving our dirt,” Kinsey said. “The heritage of agriculture is very, very important.”
Transportation
With increasing job opportunities in the county, John said that he knew congestion was an issue between residents and commuters.
“Congestion is the No. 1 concern for our residents, and that’s no secret,” John said.
John explained that in the last 10 years, many infrastructure projects have been done to minimize traffic, including the widening of Ga. 400 and Bethelview Road.
In the future, John said that the county can look forward to the extension of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, the widenings of McGinnis Gerry Road and Hwy. 369 and a new interchange and exit on Ga. 400 at Hwy. 369.
John also said that a transportation bond, or TSPLOST, will be on the ballot in November which could raise $52 million a year “strictly dedicated” to infrastructure projects.
‘Straw in the lake’
John said that Forsyth County is getting “ready to shed its dependence on others” as the county takes control over its own water supply from Lake Lanier.
He said that a multi-state federal lawsuit that has “lasted decades” finally ruled in Forsyth County’s favor, and he was looking forward to seeing the county have “that straw in the lake.”
In a video, District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said that he originally became interested in running for office on the platform of getting the county’s own water intake facility from Lake Lanier.
He said that in the last few years, he and his fellow commissioners have been to Washington, D.C., on multiple trips to speak with senators and congressmen about this issue.
“We’re almost there,” Levent said. “This has been a 12-year project.”
The water intake pipeline from Lake Lanier will increase reliability and sustainability of water supply, as well as saving the county $3 million each year in water purchases.
“This intake will ensure that we have a safe and reliable water supply,” John said.
The intake will be 40 feet underwater with a pipeline to run from Lake Lanier to the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility.
In February, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Forsyth County would receive a big boost in funding for water projects, specifically the pipeline and diffuser between the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility and Lake Lanier.
Forsyth County received $32.6 million, which, according to Barry Lucas, director of the county’s Department of Water and Sewer, is about half of the project’s cost.
Parks and Rec
John also wanted to highlight the important part that Forsyth County parks have played in the last two years, saying “Forsyth County Parks and Recreation [is] simply the best.”
In a video, Director of Parks and Recreation Jim Pryor said that people needed outdoor space to connect with one another during the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills agreed, saying when the shutdowns began, anxieties heightened.
“The pandemic taught us so much about how important outdoor space is,” Mills said. “Those few weeks when we shut the parks down were some of the most agonizing for people.”
When programs began to reopen, Pryor said residents flocked to them, filling up wait lists.
Speaking in terms of the future, Mills spoke about the expansion at Lanierland Park, saying she was excited to see the park come to fruition.
“I used to work at Lanierland, and it brought happiness [then],” Mills said. “And it’s going to continue to bring happiness.”
Mills also emphasized the importance of Lanierland becoming the new location of the Miracle League, a “family” of adults and children with special needs that promotes the health and well-being of individuals through baseball.
Moving forward
As the address ended, John revisited the idea of “home” and a “home county.”
“Home: what does it mean to you?” John asked.
“To me,” he said, “it is much more than simply where we live. From public safety to parks to education [and] infrastructure — it’s all of those things woven into our daily lives which gives us the ideal location to chase the perfect American dream and also raise the next generation of leaders.”
As Forsyth County progresses and residents achieve personal and business goals here, John said that he hopes the county will always remember what has made the county great and build upon those foundational pillars.