Tree ordinance, backyard chickens focus of latest BOC meeting

Ordinances for backyard chickens, trees and soil were among topics discussed by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at the meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3. None of the ordinances were approved, but unanimous action was taken to bring the issues back to upcoming work sessions.

Backyard chickens make a reappearance

Backyard chickens were a topic of conversation on Thursday. After speaking with Dr. Amy Bartholomew, a veterinarian with over 20 years of experience in the field, the BOC was presented with an amended ordinance presentation regarding owning backyard chickens, primarily focusing on the location of coops.

As presented to the commissioners, some amendments to the ordinance said an applicable lot had to have a minimum of a half-acre of land, that only eight chickens were allowed per plot of land, that roosters and other crowing breeds were prohibited and that the slaughtering of hens on site was also strictly prohibited.

Commissioners heard from many residents in favor of having backyard chickens in Forsyth County, including Bartholomew herself.

“[Chickens] really do make great pets,” Bartholomew said. “And they’re a great learning tool … to stay connected to where our food comes from and agricultural production.”

Other residents agreed, one family saying how great their chickens have been to raise and have as a source of eggs for their children.

“[Chickens] make a fantastic pet for children that have allergies to cats and dogs and other animals that have dander,” Bartholomew said. “And it would be awful nice to give those children another alternative pet to teach them that same sense of responsibility and pride.”

Commissioners didn’t argue that backyard chickens made excellent pets, but had reservations about the setbacks proposed in the ordinance.

As presented to the board, chicken coops had to be located at least 15 feet from a rear property line, 20 feet from a side property line and 50 feet from residential structures on all sides.

Commissioners said they want to include agricultural (A1) district to the proposed zonings for backyard chickens, but were concerned about the setbacks regarding different zoning categories.

As presented to the board, agricultural (A1) district properties would be required to place chicken coops 100 feet from property lines. Commissioners expressed concerns about the setbacks changing based on which properties the plot of land with chickens abutted.

County Attorney Ken Jarrard proposed to include language that zoning performance standards should control the setbacks, but they shouldn’t be less than the standards set by the board.

Jarrard also proposed that the BOC should implement its specified setback changes into the ordinance before it is adopted, and to possibly bring it back to the upcoming work session.

The motion to bring the ordinance to the Dec. 8 work session was approved in a unanimous vote by the board.