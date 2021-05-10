Tree, soil ordinance revisions approved at latest commissioner meeting

While residential districts have been offering input about both tree and soil ordinances, Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills said that “through all the many, many meetings,” she did not feel like she had heard opinions from the commercial side.



“I wanted to hear from [the commercial side] because we were getting application after application of annexation,” Mills said. “And what happens in that annexation, if you truly care about trees … you should not want anybody to annex.”

Mills explained that when annexations happen, “you’re losing architectural control, you’re losing your sign ordinance [and] you’re losing mass grading.”

Semanson agreed and added that “some of those annexation requests have specifically involved requirements of the tree ordinance.”

Many residents were opposed to the proposed revisions of the tree and soil ordinances, including Federica Goldoni, who was worried about the proposed removal of the tree survey, stating that tree surveys were “an essential process” of saving trees.

Goldoni said that she did not believe the stormwater management and flood water systems were as effective without the help from existing trees.

She encouraged commissioners to “listen to the voice of Forsyth County residents and not the voice of a small number of non-resident developers.”

Goldoni asked for more discussion on the commissioners’ part and a possible postponement of a decision regarding the adoption of both ordinances.

Resident Kirk Wintersteen also spoke in opposition.

“I think it’s pretty obvious [with] these last few days earlier in this week when we had all this rain, we had a lot of stormwater run-off,” Wintersteen said. “We need to protect our trees and we need to reduce that stormwater run-off.”

Wintersteen said that he believed in increasing the preservation of existing trees and policing mass grading, but he also believed that the county needed to correct the economic development to include more.

Scott Evans, senior technology project manager with the Forsyth County Chamber, spoke in favor of the revisions to the ordinances. Evans said that it was the “goal in economic development” to have enough development in the county that people do not have to travel outside of the county for work.

In Evans’ argument, he said that many people have to travel “an hour and back” each day for work because many residents work in neighboring counties.

“We try to facilitate the creation of jobs here so people can have those two hours back in the afternoon and in the morning,” Evans said. “But we also know that we have to be good stewards of the landscape because what would it be if we did not have that quality of life [here].”

Evans said that he did not want to “disadvantage” Forsyth County by making commercial development difficult and expensive, but he also wanted to maintain the green atmosphere.

“We think that the draft … is the best possible effort,” Evans said. “…To keep the beautification of this landscape, but also not putting us at a disadvantage with our economic recruitment efforts.”

Commissioners agreed that there had to be some compromise between the residential and commercial districts regarding the tree and soil ordinances so that developers will want to build in Forsyth County.