Two of three public hearings on millage rate set for Thursday

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will be holding three public hearings about the county’s intention to maintain the current millage rates. Two public hearings will be held on Thursday, July 8, the first at 11 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m. The third public hearing will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

The proposed millage rates remain unchanged from 2021 with 4.791 mills for county maintenance and operations, 2.175 mills for fire and 0.930 mills for the bond rate. According to a press release from the county, these rates “will fund the county’s 2022 general operating budget, which is currently in the preliminary stages of development.”

Due to a 4.54% growth in Forsyth County’s tax digest, the anticipated total collections will increase under the proposed intention to maintain the current millage rates. New construction in 2020 accounts for 2.52% of the growth while the remaining 2.02% comes from increased values from reassessments.

All three public hearings will be held at the Forsyth County Administration Building at 110 E. Main Street, Cumming.

Concerned residents are invited to attend each public hearing. To find out more about the proposed millage rates or see how you can sign up to participate, visit www.forsythco.com.