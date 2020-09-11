Unemployed Georgians could be receiving $1,800 by the end of next week

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Go here to view our full coverage of the novel coronavirus and its impact on Forsyth County or sign up for our breaking news alerts to get timely updates and special reports. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Georgians still jobless because of the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $1,800 in federal benefits by the end of next week, on top of their normal state unemployment benefit, the Georgia Department of Labor has announced.

That equates to $300 per week for six weeks’ worth of benefits, the limit under the Lost Wages Assistance program, which President Donald Trump set in motion through an Aug. 8 executive order.

Georgians whose unemployment was caused directly by the pandemic and who earn at least $100 weekly in state benefits qualify for the federal supplement. They will receive the federal benefits in two waves — $900 early next week and $900 later in the week, the labor department said.