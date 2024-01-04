By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Update: What Georgia’s new congressional district map means for Forsyth County
Under a proposed new Congressional map, Forsyth County could become part of Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, which will largely mirror the current 6th District with some notable changes.
Following a federal judge’s ruling to approve Georgia’s latest state and federal district maps, Forsyth County will once again be in a new congressional district.