Update: What Georgia's new congressional district map means for Forsyth County Under a proposed new Congressional map, Forsyth County could become part of Georgia's 7th Congressional District, which will largely mirror the current 6th District with some notable changes. Following a federal judge's ruling to approve Georgia's latest state and federal district maps, Forsyth County will once again be in a new congressional district.