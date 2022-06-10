VA hospital in Atlanta area may be named in honor of Johnny Isakson

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and a Republican colleague introduced bipartisan legislation into the Senate Thursday to name the veterans hospital in Decatur after the late Sen. Johnny Isakson.



The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., would designate the facility as the “Senator Johnny Isakson Department of Veterans Affairs Atlanta Regional Office.”

Isakson, who died late last year at age 76, served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs from 2015 until 2019, working to improve benefits and services for veterans and their families.

“Our veterans deserve the best, and Sen. Isakson always fought for them,” Ossoff said Thursday. “Renaming the Atlanta VA in his honor will inspire us to stand up for Georgia’s veterans every day like Sen. Isakson did.”

“Johnny Isakson worked tirelessly to get things done, especially when it came to his fellow veterans,” Blunt added. “He led efforts to increase accountability at the VA to make sure veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned.”

Isakson, who founded a real estate business in Cobb County, was elected to the Senate in 2004 after serving five years in the U.S. House of Representatives serving a district in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.



