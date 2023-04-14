This Water and Sewer employee will serve as interim director

Brad Wright has been appointed to serve as interim Water and Sewer Department Director for Forsyth County.

Wright has served as Deputy Director of Business Services for the Water and Sewer Department since 2020, during which time he has overseen finances, budgeting, customer service, and meter service for the department.

“We are confident that Brad will lead the department well during the interim until a new Water and Sewer Department Director is named,” said County Manager David McKee in the release. “His work reflects his commitment to ensuring Forsyth County continues to provide the highest quality water and sewer services.”



