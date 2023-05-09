Water outages, boil advisory planned in this area of the county

Forsyth County government officials have announced a planned water outage and boil water advisory that will go into effect on Tuesday, May 9.

In a news release, county government officials announced some areas along Post Road will experience the outages and be under the advisory starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday as crews work to repair a water valve leak. The work is expected to be done by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

“Once water service is restored, customers should boil all water before use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food,” the release said. “Water should be boiled for at least one full minute after reaching a full boil. Customers will need to continue to boil water for 48 hours after water service is restored unless notified otherwise by the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer to allow for samples to be collected and taken to Water Treatment Plant for testing.”