'We basically farm bacteria.' How Forsyth County treats wastewater to make it fit for the environment
Wastewater treatment
Bacteria are introduced to raw wastewater to remove ammonia and phosphorous, Photos courtesy of Forsyth County Water Resources Manager Steve Dorsch
Access to clean water is among the most crucial components of a thriving society. Since the foundation of early civilization, water infrastructure has supported booming urban populations.