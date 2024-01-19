The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners made a final vote on Thursday, Jan. 18, to approve a $114 million dollar contract for the construction of two buildings on a new county administration campus.
‘We have multiple county facilities that are bursting at the seams.’ Why commissioners say they are in favor of $114M new campus
Latest
-
Here are new details on bringing The Gathering and the NHL to Forsyth County
-
Here’s how the County plans to fund the new Administration Campus
-
Commissioners approve $114 million new administration building, but decision isn’t final
-
When voting machines will undergo accuracy testing for the Presidential Preference Primary