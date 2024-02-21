Following community and professional feedback received by the Board of Commissioners during a mental health listening session
‘We’re looking at what other options we can come up with,’ County manager says Forsyth County is taking steps to deal with mental health crisis
Latest
-
Will Forsyth County conduct a full hand recount of 2024 ballots?
-
What mental health professionals told the Board of Commissioners about the need for help in Forsyth County
-
Check your mailbox and registration status ahead of the upcoming election
-
Forsyth County could contribute $390M to The Gathering if NHL team signs