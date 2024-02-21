By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘We’re looking at what other options we can come up with,’ County manager says Forsyth County is taking steps to deal with mental health crisis
02212024MENTAL HEALTH
Failed proposed site plan for the Freedom Parkway government campus that included the Administration Building, Employee Center and Whole Health Building. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
Following community and professional feedback received by the Board of Commissioners during a mental health listening session