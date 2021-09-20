What amendments to alcohol ordinance for delivery, to-go sales mean

Forsyth County Commissioners held the second of two public hearings about amendments to the county’s alcohol ordinance to include allowances for the delivery of alcohol, to-go packaged alcohol and mixed drinks.

The board approved the amendments with a unanimous vote at a regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16. Below is a breakdown of the approved modifications.

Conditional license

With a new condition, applicants will be able to apply for a conditional alcohol license with a one-time renewal.

If the applicant is unable to meet the requirements to obtain an approved alcohol license before the second renewal time for the conditional license, they will be scheduled for a public hearing before the board where commissioners can decide if an additional renewal shall be granted.

Delivery of alcohol

Grocery stores, retail package stores, restaurants, brewpubs and other consumption on-site premises will be affected by the amendment.

Customers can order the delivery of alcohol from the above approved locations with a qualifying entrée order.

Alcohol can only be sold for delivery on a day and time when the sale of package beer, wine or distilled spirits is available.

Delivery drivers must be 21 years or older and an employee of the alcohol retail licensee or a third-party service that has a contract with the licensee. Drivers must also complete an alcoholic beverage delivery training course and carry the training certificate in the car or be accessible by an electronic device.

Alcoholic beverage tasting events and sampling

With this modification, retail package stores may host up to 52 tasting events per calendar year on its premises. Each tasting event is not to exceed four hours and must be held in an area that is closed to the public.

Only one type of alcoholic beverage can be served, including up to 8 ounces of malt beverages, or beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits.

Commissioners must be notified before any event takes place.





Alcohol to-go

Licensed restaurants can sell alcohol to-go orders for customers in the original, sealed containers with a qualifying food order, or entrée. Topless or open containers are prohibited.