What Doug Collins has been hearing from small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic

There are still a lot of unknowns for local businesses as they respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, but recently Rep. Doug Collins has been taking part in meetings to answer some of their questions and let them know about available resources.

Collins, who represents north Forsyth and several other counties in northeast Georgia, has recently been meeting with members of locals chambers of commerce, including the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, via video conferences to talk about what issues they are facing.

“It sort of reflects the craziness of the year we're living in,” Collins told Forsyth County News this week. “Normally, I would be out and able to go to businesses, go do round tables, go to rotaries and do things like that we just can't do anymore, so using videoconferencing is a great way for us to communicate.”

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Congress has approved relief in the form of the CARES Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, with many other bills being considered.

For businesses, the CARE Act offers loans, grants and other forms of assistance. All businesses with fewer than 500 employees can also apply for the paycheck protection program, which has authorized more than $349 billion for businesses to cover payroll for businesses that maintain employee and compensation levels, with up to 25% of the amount also being able to mortgage interest, rent and utility costs for eight weeks.

“It's for businesses for eight weeks,” Collins said. “This would turn into a grant if they were able to maintain payroll, maintain their rent, their interest and things like that, it will be forgiven, so it's a way to bridge the gap, and that's one of the biggest ways, but it's also one of the one's we'll have to go back and put more money into as we go forward because it has been such an amazingly popular program.”