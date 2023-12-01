By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
What new Congressional, legislative districts proposals mean for Forsyth County
Under a proposed new Congressional map, Forsyth County could become part of Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, which will largely mirror the current 6th District with some notable changes. - photo by For the FCN
A proposed new map for Georgia’s Congressional districts could mean some changes for Forsyth County’s district.