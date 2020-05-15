What should 70 acres off Pilgrim Road be used for? City asking county leaders for input

In recent years, Forsyth County Commissioners have brought up issues with a number of annexations into the city of Cumming, but at a recent meeting, county leaders said the city is asking for their input for land that has already been annexed.

Commissioners discussed the matter at a recent work session but took no action. County Attorney Ken Jarrard said he and District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper, who represents the area, would reach out to city leaders about what to do with about 70 acres of land on Pilgrim Road that was annexed into the city last year as part of a 114-acre annexation that included Sawnee View Memorial Garden.

“We're not really giving a response to what their plan is because we don't know what their plan is,” Cooper said. “All we can do is give them some ideas as to what we think, which I'm glad to do, and we have until June 15th to do that.”

While in the county, the land was zoned to the county's agricultural (A1) district, but once annexed, it was rezoned to the city's annexed property (AP) district, which annexed properties go to for up to 18 months from the date of annexation.