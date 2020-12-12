What Tanner had to say about being named sole finalist for Forsyth County manager

Rep. Kevin Tanner has a lot of experience in county and state government, and he’s planning to use that knowledge to help Forsyth County.



At a work session this week, Forsyth County Commissioners unanimously approved naming Tanner, who has served as the District 9 representative in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2013 and will vacate the office at the end of the year, as the sole candidate for the county manager position.

“Obviously, Forsyth County has so much to offer,” Tanner said. “It’s a community that has got tremendous potential. It’s had great leadership for many years. I know all the board members, and I know them to be people that have the best interests of the county at heart, so it’s an attractive place for someone who has my background to work and be part of a team from the staff up to the leadership of the county commission.”

“It’s honestly the only place in the country that I would consider having any interest at all of being county manager,” he said.

Tanner has served the local community for nearly 30 years, including previously as county manager of Dawson County and as a firefighter and member of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, including 11 years as chief deputy/undersheriff.



