What Tanner had to say about being named sole finalist for Forsyth County manager

Rep. Kevin Tanner has a lot of experience in county and state government, and he’s planning to use that knowledge to help Forsyth County.
At a work session this week, Forsyth County Commissioners unanimously approved naming Tanner, who has served as the District 9 representative in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2013 and will vacate the office at the end of the year, as the sole candidate for the county manager position.
“Obviously, Forsyth County has so much to offer,” Tanner said. “It’s a community that has got tremendous potential. It’s had great leadership for many years. I know all the board members, and I know them to be people that have the best interests of the county at heart, so it’s an attractive place for someone who has my background to work and be part of a team from the staff up to the leadership of the county commission.”
“It’s honestly the only place in the country that I would consider having any interest at all of being county manager,” he said.
Tanner has served the local community for nearly 30 years, including previously as county manager of Dawson County and as a firefighter and member of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, including 11 years as chief deputy/undersheriff.
At the House, Tanner served as chairman of the transportation committee and has been a member of the appropriations, education, special rules, natural resources and intergovernmental coordination committees.
He said he hopes to use the connections and experience at the state level to help with local issues, notably traffic.
“I think it’s going to be a [huge] help to Forsyth County, and that’s my hope, that I’m able to leverage some of my relationships and my knowledge that I’ve gained from being in state office to benefit the citizens of Forsyth County,” Tanner said. “Transportation continues to be one of the No. 1 issues that citizens of Forsyth County rank as their top concern as Forsyth County continues to grow.”
At the work session, County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the commissioners were required by state law to announce the finalist or finalists 14 days before taking action on the hire.
Tanner said it is up to the board as to when he actually begins the role and said he wanted to help Forsyth become the best county in the state to do business and make other visions of commissioners a reality.
“I think that’s important, not to lose focus of really what builds success, mom-and-pops starting businesses out of their garage or out of an idea, and Forsyth County has a lot of potential in that area, so I’m going to work with the county commission on that,” he said.