Five members of Forsyth County’s legislative delegation discussed their primary concerns heading into Georgia’s next legislative session.
What these five Forsyth County delegates have planned for the upcoming legislative session
Latest
-
Where an Audi dealership may be built in Forsyth County
-
Has your voting precinct been changed ahead of the 2024 election cycle?
-
‘I think the use is unique.’ Container-based restaurant concept approved in Forsyth County
-
Forsyth County legislators call for hand-count of 2024 Presidential Preference Primary