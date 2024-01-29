By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
When Board of Commissioners will discuss possibility of 100% hand recount of 2024 election ballots
VOTING EQUIPMENT 4.jpg
With many Forsyth County residents calling for a 100% hand recount of 2024 presidential election ballots, the Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing to discuss the cost and logistics that would be associated with a full hand recount.