Where Forsyth County approved rezoning for an autism therapy facility

An empty building in north Forsyth County may soon be used for autism therapy.

At a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, March 16, commissioners approved by a 3-0 vote, with Commissioners Kerry Hill and Laura Semanson absent, to approve a request to rezone about 2.3 acres from agricultural district (A1) to commercial business district (CBD) to operate a 13,328-square-foot clinic in an existing building with 21 parking spaces.

“What they’re wanting to do here is just a place for autism therapy,” District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area, said. “It’s a great need for that in our community. It’s a very low impact, not an extremely busy business, and it’s a way that they can build this building up and make it look better, but they have to have the variances because of the way it was built.”

Mills said the building was built 20 years ago “with no permits at all” and had been considered as a possible country drug treatment facility and nonprofit uses.

During the discussion, officials said there had historically been issues with the property, and Tom Brown, the county’s director of planning and community development, said there was a significant “disconnection between the builder and the financing team” for the original building plan.



