Where to view June 15 hearing on statewide legislative redistricting

A virtual town hall meeting on statewide legislative redistricting is set for 5-7 p.m.Tuesday, June 15.

Legislators plan to hear from residents about reapportionment — the once-a-decade process of creating and updating state and congressional district lines. The process can be quite contentious as lines are drawn on the backdrop of power struggles between parties in the state and nation. How the lines are drawn may give one party or the other an advantage in a specific area.

Speaker slots have been filled for the meeting, but Georgians can still view the event live at legis.ga.gov. The meeting is being held by the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee and the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee.