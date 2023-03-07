Which bills by local lawmakers made it through Crossover Day in the Georgia Assembly

Several bills by Forsyth County lawmakers have cleared an important milestone in the Georgia General Assembly.

Monday, March 6, marked Crossover Day for the assembly, the day which most bills passed out of one legislative chamber move to the other chamber for approval. Bills not approved by Crossover Day are generally not approved by the legislature before the last day of the session, Sine Die, which is planned on Wednesday, March 29.

Several bills sponsored by District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, who represents the majority of Forsyth County, and District 48 state Sen. Shawn Still, who represents a portion of south Forsyth County and parts of Fulton and Gwinnett counties, were approved by Crossover Day.

In February, Senate Bill 1, which was sponsored by Dolezal and seeks to remove a previously approved June 30 sunset for an existing law that prohibits requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to use government services, was approved by the state Senate and gone to the state House.

“I am proud of the work the Georgia Senate has done in passing Senate Bill 1,” Dolezal said in a statement at the time. “A government should not be allowed to deny their hard-working citizens the right to public resources and services based on vaccination status."