Which bills by local lawmakers made it through Crossover Day in the Georgia Assembly

Several bills by Forsyth County lawmakers have cleared an important milestone in the Georgia General Assembly.
Monday, March 6, marked Crossover Day for the assembly, the day which most bills passed out of one legislative chamber move to the other chamber for approval. Bills not approved by Crossover Day are generally not approved by the legislature before the last day of the session, Sine Die, which is planned on Wednesday, March 29.
Several bills sponsored by District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, who represents the majority of Forsyth County, and District 48 state Sen. Shawn Still, who represents a portion of south Forsyth County and parts of Fulton and Gwinnett counties, were approved by Crossover Day.
In February, Senate Bill 1, which was sponsored by Dolezal and seeks to remove a previously approved June 30 sunset for an existing law that prohibits requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to use government services, was approved by the state Senate and gone to the state House.
“I am proud of the work the Georgia Senate has done in passing Senate Bill 1,” Dolezal said in a statement at the time. “A government should not be allowed to deny their hard-working citizens the right to public resources and services based on vaccination status."
Dolezal also sponsored Senate Bill 26, which would allow development authorities and community improvement districts to hold meetings by teleconference, Senate Bill 204 for “recognition of certain accrediting agencies as evaluators of the quality of education offered in public schools in this state,” and Senate bill 99, which would remove certificate of need requirements from rural hospitals that meet certain criteria, were also approved in the Senate.
Still’s Senate Bill 160, to change provisions related to employment security in the state, was approved, along with Senate Bill 145, the Landscape Equipment and Agricultural Fairness (LEAF) Act, which would amend state law to remove prohibitions or regulations from local governments on gas-powered lawnmowers.
In a statement, Still said, “Property owners can make their own decisions about what equipment is used and this bill does nothing to change that,” adding that Athens-Clarke County recently approved $100,000 to purchase battery-operated equipment for use on their properties.”
“I have worked with industry leaders from across the state to craft legislation that does not discourage the use of battery-powered equipment, but ensures that Georgians are still able to utilize gas-powered utilities when battery-powered tools cannot get the job done,” Still said in the release. “This bill would prevent government overreach that restricts devices on the property of others and will aid those who work to keep Georgia beautiful.”
On the state House side, House Bill 126 was approved, which could provide $1 billion in a one-time tax refund for state residents and was introduced in the House by District 26 state Rep. Lauren McDonald, who represents central and east Forsyth County, on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp.
“I want to thank Governor Kemp for allowing me to carry this bill on his behalf,” McDonald said in a statement. “If our state takes in more money than it needs to function, these surplus taxpayer dollars need to go back to the hard-working citizens of Georgia. This money belongs to the people and, therefore, should be returned to them when they need it the most, especially with 40-year-high inflation squeezing family budgets across our state.”
District 25 state Rep. Todd Jones, who represents portions of south Forsyth and north Fulton Counties, was a co-sponsor for House Bill 520, which aims to “expand the state’s loan forgiveness program for mental health care providers,” which has moved to the Senate.
Jones and District 82 state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, of Decatur, who also co-sponsored the bill, introduced House Bill 1013 in 2022.
“In just one year, we’ve made historic strides to overhaul Georgia’s mental health care system, but we must ensure our vital workforce can meet the needs of Georgians,” Jones said in the release. “Like many states, our workforce is struggling to keep up with the growing demand for care, and this legislation would both incentivize these workers to stay in Georgia and alleviate the educational costs of becoming qualified for this field.”
In his first session, District 24 state Rep. Carter Barrett, who represents portions of west and southwest Forsyth, introduced a bill that cleared the House and has gone to the Senate in the form of House Bill 531 to “provide for local government investment policies” and other rules in the state.
Also in his first session, District 28 state Rep. Brent Cox, who represents portions of northern Forsyth County and a portion of Hall County, successfully introduced House Bill 336, which prevents “state minimum standard codes from prohibiting the use of certain refrigerants.”
Several bills by District 11 state Rep. Rick Jasperse, representing northwest Forsyth County, Pickens County and a portion of Hall County, were also approved.
His bills included House Bill 406, “to provide for the regulation of the provision of certain electricity used as a motor fuel in electric vehicles” and other measures by the Georgia Public Service Commission and House Bill 392 “to provide for the creation of the Georgia Endowment for Teaching Professionals.”