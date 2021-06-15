Why Carolyn Bourdeaux visited Forsyth County’s water reclamation facility, Big Creek Greenway on Monday

District 7 U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux visited Forsyth County’s Fowler Water Reclamation Facility and the Big Creek Greenway on Monday, June 14, as part of a tour of facilities in her district highlighting initiatives and legislation she supports for improved infrastructure.

During the visit, Bourdeaux was provided a guided tour of the Water Reclamation Facility to get a look at the process for cleaning and returning water back into the environment. The Fowler Water Reclamation Facility recently underwent an expansion to increase capacity from 2.5 MGD to 5 MGD (million gallons per day). The expansion was made to accommodate growth in the area, as well as provide redundancy within the system. The Fowler facility also had additional improvements, including upgrades to existing systems and equipment.

Following her visit to the Water Reclamation Facility, Bourdeaux was taken on a tour of a portion of the county’s Big Creek Greenway. On the tour, she was able to visit a closed portion of the greenway in need of boardwalk repair as part of her support for legislation that would improve infrastructure.