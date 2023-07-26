By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why doesn’t the Forsyth County water plant have a generator?
water treatment facility
Aerial view of the Forsyth County Water Treatment Plant, Photo courtesy of Steve Dorsch
On the evening of Thursday, July 20, a severe storm brought down trees and power lines throughout Forsyth County, damaging approximately 170 residential buildings and leaving over 50,000 residents without electricity.