Why the downtown development authority is considering selling former landfill sites in Cumming

A city of Cumming board has taken the first steps to potentially develop a pair of former landfills owned by the city.

At a called meeting on Thursday, March 23, members of the Cumming Downtown Development Authority approved starting the process of preparing for the sale of a pair of former landfill sites, one at 506 Kelly Mill Road and one at 106 and 110 Buford Dam Road.

City Attorney Kevin Tallant said a potential sale made more sense under the development authority than the city of Cumming “because that kind of property is challenging just to sell, especially when you’re a local government and you’ve got so many rules and restrictions on your ability to go out and market and try to recruit people and find investors who would be willing to develop or redevelop this kind of property.”

Tallant said there was no planned buyer for the site and the approval would just get the process started.

“We have no offers that we’re dealing with, so we’re not in the situation where we’re approving contracts or anything like that,” Tallant said. “This would simply be authorizing Chairman Leathers, whether it’s to execute a listing agreement and get it to somebody or start working with people to explore the sale of this property, that’s what we’re looking at.”