Why the downtown development authority is considering selling former landfill sites in Cumming

A city of Cumming board has taken the first steps to potentially develop a pair of former landfills owned by the city.
At a called meeting on Thursday, March 23, members of the Cumming Downtown Development Authority approved starting the process of preparing for the sale of a pair of former landfill sites, one at 506 Kelly Mill Road and one at 106 and 110 Buford Dam Road.
City Attorney Kevin Tallant said a potential sale made more sense under the development authority than the city of Cumming “because that kind of property is challenging just to sell, especially when you’re a local government and you’ve got so many rules and restrictions on your ability to go out and market and try to recruit people and find investors who would be willing to develop or redevelop this kind of property.”
Tallant said there was no planned buyer for the site and the approval would just get the process started.
“We have no offers that we’re dealing with, so we’re not in the situation where we’re approving contracts or anything like that,” Tallant said. “This would simply be authorizing Chairman Leathers, whether it’s to execute a listing agreement and get it to somebody or start working with people to explore the sale of this property, that’s what we’re looking at.”
Earlier this month, members of the Cumming City Council approved the transfer of about 4.5 acres of city property at 106 and 110 Buford Dam Road to the authority. The former Kelly Mill landfill was previously conveyed to the authority and sits on about 25 acres, though only about an acre of the land is usable for most purposes.
“We’ve had someone dig down 12 feet. They didn’t hit any landfill on several places on that 1.1-acre tract,” City Administrator Phil Higgins said at the meeting. “You get off of that and start digging, you hit landfill.”
“And the landfill area can, obviously, not be used for everything,” Tallant added. “It’s not like we can just go out and post it for sale or run through the advertisement process, the bid process and somebody comes in and they want to develop homes or anything like that.”
The Kelly Mill property ceased to be used as a landfill in the early 1980s, members of the authority said, though it has still been used to store pipes for city projects.
Higgins said the properties have been assessed at $280,000 for the Buford Dam Road land and $980,000 for the Kelly Mill land, though those figures may be higher than what the land eventually sells for.
“I don’t know if we’ll get an offer anywhere close to either one because it’s such a limited use,” he said.
He added that the remaining land at the landfill could be used for other projects, such as outdoor storage.
Tallant said a potential sale would be “a win for everybody involved.”
“You win because you generate money for the city, the county wins because it’s returning to taxable property and the buyer wins because they have some use that they can put on this property so they can use this former landfill location and put it to good use again.”