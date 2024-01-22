State Sen. Greg Dolezal, who represents a portion of Forsyth County, introduced legislation at the Georgia State Capitol to establish an investigative committee to look into allegations against Atlanta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Fani Willis.
Why a Forsyth County delegate wants the Georgia Senate to investigate Atlanta DA Fani Willis
