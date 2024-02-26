By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why Forsyth County doesn’t want this school to be annexed into the City of Cumming
Horizon Christian Academy, located at 1270 Sawnee Drive, has requested to be annexed into the City of Cumming. - photo by Daniel Dotson
A request made by Horizon Christian Academy to be annexed into the City of Cumming may lead to arbitration following an official objection from the Forsyth County government.