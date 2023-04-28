This is why Forsyth County received six awards for water and wastewater systems operation

Georgia Association of Water Professionals President Brian Skeens recognized the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer for winning six awards for excellence in water and wastewater systems operations in 2022 and 2023.
“Forsyth Water and Sewer should be proud of its staff for winning these six awards and reaching this impressive level of achievement,” said Skeens. “This is an important accomplishment and speaks volumes about the exceptional commitment and level of service that Forsyth County provides.”
Many employees of the Department of Water and Sewer were present at the April 25 Forsyth County Board of Commissioners work session when the awards were formally presented.
The awards presented to Forsyth County Water and Sewer were as follows:
· 2023 Water Reclamation Facility of the Year Award to the Forsyth County James Creek Water Reclamation Facility in the category of Advanced Treatment 1.1 MGD – 2.9 MGD
· 2023 Water Reclamation Facility of the Year Award to the Forsyth County Fowler Water Reclamation Facility in the category of Advanced Treatment 3 MGD – 5.9 MGD
· 2022 Platinum Award for Outstanding Operation of a Collection System
· 2022 Platinum Award for Water Distribution System Excellence
· 2022 Water Reclamation Facility of the Year Award to the Forsyth County Dick Creek Water Reclamation Facility in the category of Advanced Treatment 1 MGD or less
· 2022 Water Reclamation Facility of the Year Award to the Forsyth County Shakerag Water Reclamation Facility in the category of Advanced Treatment 1.1 – 2.9 MGD
Aspects of each facility that are inspected for the annual Georgia Association of Water Professionals awards include safety, maintenance, operation, documentation, lab operations, and industrial monitoring.
“Without clean, safe drinking water and environmentally sound wastewater practices, you really have nothing and can’t do anything in a community,” said Assistant County Manager Barry Lucas, who previously served as Forsyth County Water and Sewer Director. “We are fortunate in Forsyth County to have the resources and a department of 140 personnel to make sure we have clean, safe drinking water and sound wastewater practices 24/7, 365 days a year.”