This is why Forsyth County received six awards for water and wastewater systems operation

Georgia Association of Water Professionals President Brian Skeens recognized the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer for winning six awards for excellence in water and wastewater systems operations in 2022 and 2023.

“Forsyth Water and Sewer should be proud of its staff for winning these six awards and reaching this impressive level of achievement,” said Skeens. “This is an important accomplishment and speaks volumes about the exceptional commitment and level of service that Forsyth County provides.”

Many employees of the Department of Water and Sewer were present at the April 25 Forsyth County Board of Commissioners work session when the awards were formally presented.