A lawsuit has been filed against Forsyth County Board of Elections member Joel Natt in connection to the Forsyth County Republican Party’s recent efforts to remove Natt from office.
Why a lawsuit has been filed against Board of Elections Republican representative Joel Natt
Latest
-
Federal judge tosses Georgia redistricting maps; Kemp calls special session
-
Where a new microbrewery is proposed to be built in Forsyth County
-
Florida Congressman helps Forsyth County residents leave Israel after Hamas attacks
-
‘Our thoughts, hearts and prayers are with the victims and families of those lost,’ Commissioners react to terror attack on Israel