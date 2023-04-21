Why this retired State Farm agent was awarded a key to the city

During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow presented a key to the city to long-time Cumming resident Ricky Noles.

Noles, 77, discovered an interest in insurance when his father died. He came to appreciate the industry because he saw in it an opportunity to help people through difficult times in their lives.

In 1972, Noles moved to Cumming to pursue an employment opportunity with State Farm Insurance Company selling their products in a new market. When he first moved to Cumming, Noles was the only State Farm agent in the city.