Why this retired State Farm agent was awarded a key to the city

During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow presented a key to the city to long-time Cumming resident Ricky Noles.
Noles, 77, discovered an interest in insurance when his father died. He came to appreciate the industry because he saw in it an opportunity to help people through difficult times in their lives.
In 1972, Noles moved to Cumming to pursue an employment opportunity with State Farm Insurance Company selling their products in a new market. When he first moved to Cumming, Noles was the only State Farm agent in the city.
During the meeting, Brumbalow read a statement made by Noles that said, “It was a decision that led me to this place that my family and I proudly call home.”
Noles continued to serve the community as an insurance agent for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2015.
Noles has also served on the Board of Deacons for Coal Mountain Baptist Church, the Forsyth County Planning and Zoning Board, Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, Forsyth County Hospital Authority, and the Forsyth Lions Club.
For approximately 18 years, Noles partnered with T.R. Reece in a real estate developing business that developed Newbury, Cumming’s first community for residents aged 55 and up, as well as many other subdivisions in Forsyth County.
He currently serves on the City of Cumming Planning Board.