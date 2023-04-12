Why tattoo studios aren’t seen in Forsyth County

One year after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners discussed removing tattoo studios from the “adult entertainment” zoning list, no further progress has been made.
During a Board of Commissioners meeting in April 2022, Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard introduced the matter to the Board stating that the current classification of tattoo studios as adult entertainment “carries with it a series of land use hurdles.” As the zoning regulations currently stand, tattoo studios can only operate in industrial and light industrial zoning areas.
“Having it categorized under adult entertainment, to me, was a curious thing,” said District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson during the meeting last year. “I think it’s something that comes out of a lot of stereotypes from a long time ago.”
The specific zoning for adult entertainment was first established in a 1976 Supreme Court case, Young v. American Mini Theatres, which lead to the creation of a legal concept called the secondary effects doctrine. This legal concept allows governments to make content-based legal restrictions with fewer First Amendment considerations because of the measurable negative effects that some businesses can have on the surrounding community.
The Forsyth County Adult Entertainment Ordinance cites multiple studies from the early 1980s that show that adult entertainment, sexually oriented businesses, and public nudity have been linked to heightened crime and a decline in residential property values of surrounding areas.
“[The ordinance] might be something that would make sense for a strip club,” said Russ Abbott, tattoo artist and owner of Ink and Dagger Tattoo Studio in Roswell. “But that would never make sense for a tattoo studio.”
Abbott grew up in Forsyth County and currently lives in the Vickery neighborhood with his family. When he heard about the discussion among the commissioners last year, he decided to make himself available as a resource for them.
“I was visited by a couple of the commissioners who came out to Ink and Dagger in Roswell, and I had a nice time showing them around for an hour or so,” said Abbott. “Since that time, nothing happened, so I decided to make some content.”
Abbott recently took to social media platforms like Nextdoor and Instagram to raise awareness about the difficulties that tattoo artists and studio owners face in Forsyth County.
Russ described the adult entertainment classification as only one layer of an onion that has multiple layers of challenges for his industry. Following reclassification, there is still a matter of the prohibition of tattoo studios in Forsyth County overlay districts, which contain much of the most desirable commercial real estate in the county.
“I don’t want to see my district flooded with it,” said District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills during the April 2022 meeting.
However, Mills did agree to work with Semanson in order to develop a Conditional Use Permit that would allow tattoo studio owners to make proposals to open outside of industrial zoning on an individual basis.
Regarding the ban in overlay districts, Semanson said, “I don’t see the need to make a blanket prohibition on a business type when there is a [conditional use permit] process that goes with that. You can determine whether or not the proposal before you is appropriate.”
Not all the commissioners are as open to the idea of tattoo studios in overlay districts.
“I’d just prefer it not be in my district,” said District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent at the meeting. “I think the majority of my constituents would agree.”
Levent argued that tattoo studios are not a walk-in style business. People can find tattoo artists online and book appointments without having to see a tattoo studio from the street.
He argued further that the light industrial zones in his district are a very high-end mix of industrial and office space, not dusty or dirty back-alley spaces.
Rob Ingram is the owner of Gold City Tattoo Company in Dawsonville, where they amended their tattoo restrictions to make it easier for tattoo artists to open businesses. Ingram used to reside in Forsyth County but moved with his family to Dawson County to be closer to his business.
“We do life in overlay districts. We eat, we have friends, we go to church,” said Ingram. “When you limit the area where people can open, you limit the quality of people that will open.”
The average ticket price for a tattoo from Ink and Dagger is well over $1,000 and clients spend months on waiting lists to be tattooed by Abbott and his staff of world-class artists.
“People fly on airplanes to get tattooed here,” said Abbot. “They book several nights at hotels, eat at the restaurants, visit the tourist attractions in the area.”
As tattoo restrictions for employment have been lessened drastically in recent years for police officers, flight attendants, and many other professionals, Abbott hopes to see a shift take place here as well.
“I don’t think the majority of the mainstream Forsyth County citizens have any strong feeling against [tattoos]. They’re surprised to learn the reason they don’t see any tattoo studios around,” said Abbott. “[The conversation] is exciting for me because it’s bigger than Forsyth County. I want the entire country to address the stigma.”
There has been legal precedent set for First Amendment protection for tattooing in both the Ninth and 11th Circuit Courts of Appeals which presents an option for a lawsuit to be brought against Forsyth County, but no such suit is currently being developed.
“Hopefully it doesn’t come to that,” said Abbott. “I don’t think that’s necessary. I think what’s going to happen is that they’re going to have another conversation about this, there will be some back and forth, and hopefully it will be taken out of adult entertainment.”
Until that time comes, Abbott will continue to produce online content with the hope that the exposure will bring people together to speak up and make a change.