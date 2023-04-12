Why tattoo studios aren’t seen in Forsyth County

One year after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners discussed removing tattoo studios from the “adult entertainment” zoning list, no further progress has been made.

During a Board of Commissioners meeting in April 2022, Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard introduced the matter to the Board stating that the current classification of tattoo studios as adult entertainment “carries with it a series of land use hurdles.” As the zoning regulations currently stand, tattoo studios can only operate in industrial and light industrial zoning areas.

“Having it categorized under adult entertainment, to me, was a curious thing,” said District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson during the meeting last year. “I think it’s something that comes out of a lot of stereotypes from a long time ago.”

The specific zoning for adult entertainment was first established in a 1976 Supreme Court case, Young v. American Mini Theatres, which lead to the creation of a legal concept called the secondary effects doctrine. This legal concept allows governments to make content-based legal restrictions with fewer First Amendment considerations because of the measurable negative effects that some businesses can have on the surrounding community.