Commissioners approve two neighborhoods in this area of Forsyth County

A pair of residential projects in south Forsyth County were approved by the Board of Commissioners.

Each project was approved by a 3-0 vote, with Chairman Alfred John and District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent absent, at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The more contentious of the two projects was a request by Skyland Homes to rezone 32 acres at 1608, 1652 and 1654 Old Atlanta Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res2) for 41 lots.

Though no public hearing was required at the meeting, several residents living near the proposed site brought up issues with traffic at the intersection of Old Atlanta and Daves Creek roads.

Speaker Ravi Yeluguri said he was not opposed to new developments in the area but was concerned with traffic.

“This intersection, even to turn left coming out from Daves Creek onto Old Atlanta Road, it’s a very dangerous, scary, curvy situation, and the people turning right from Daves Creek onto Old Atlanta Road, they have a blind spot because of the vehicles waiting,” Yeluguri told commissioners. “Also, when people are northbound on Old Atlanta Road, if you have to take a right, there is a yield sign, so you have to look at people coming from the back and also who have the [right-of-way] who are turning left from Old Atlanta Road.”