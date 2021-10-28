Commissioners approve 3 developments at regular meeting

Three development projects were recently approved by Forsyth County Commissioners during a regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21, including a new restaurant, high-end auto storage facility and expansion to a planned neighborhood.



These items were discussed at the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Members recommended approval of all three items with a unanimous vote.

After consideration, commissioners approved all three developments with a 5-0 vote.

New place to eat at Lakeland Plaza

A new fast-food restaurant will be coming to a former bank building in Lakeland Plaza.

District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper said that she believed “the name of the [restaurant] is Whataburger.”

Commissioners approved, with variances, a request for a conditional-use permit to conduct around-the-clock business in a 3,189-square-foot building with 33 parking spaces on 0.84 acres of land. Currently, the property is zoned commercial business district, CBD.

Some variances include a reduction of the front landscape strip from 15 feet to 4 feet, a reduction of the side and rear landscape strips from 10 feet to 3 feet and a reduction of open space from 25% to 19%.

At a planning commission meeting on Sept. 28, planning members said the development was appropriate for the Lakeland Plaza area, and Whataburger was a highly sought-after restaurant.

“This actually will be a … positive addition to not only [Lakeland Plaza], but as well as to the county,” Cooper said, and said that she “[welcomed] the business.”

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said that she was sure people would be excited about the restaurant opening a location in Cumming.