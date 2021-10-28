Commissioners approve 3 developments at regular meeting

Three development projects were recently approved by Forsyth County Commissioners during a regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21, including a new restaurant, high-end auto storage facility and expansion to a planned neighborhood.
These items were discussed at the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Members recommended approval of all three items with a unanimous vote.
After consideration, commissioners approved all three developments with a 5-0 vote.
New place to eat at Lakeland Plaza
A new fast-food restaurant will be coming to a former bank building in Lakeland Plaza.
District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper said that she believed “the name of the [restaurant] is Whataburger.”
Commissioners approved, with variances, a request for a conditional-use permit to conduct around-the-clock business in a 3,189-square-foot building with 33 parking spaces on 0.84 acres of land. Currently, the property is zoned commercial business district, CBD.
Some variances include a reduction of the front landscape strip from 15 feet to 4 feet, a reduction of the side and rear landscape strips from 10 feet to 3 feet and a reduction of open space from 25% to 19%.
At a planning commission meeting on Sept. 28, planning members said the development was appropriate for the Lakeland Plaza area, and Whataburger was a highly sought-after restaurant.
“This actually will be a … positive addition to not only [Lakeland Plaza], but as well as to the county,” Cooper said, and said that she “[welcomed] the business.”
District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said that she was sure people would be excited about the restaurant opening a location in Cumming.
60 new homes off Howard Road
Commissioners also approved a request that could bring an additional 60 homes to a development in west Forsyth County.
The request was from applicant Toll Brothers Inc., to rezone 50.31 acres at 5520 Howard Road from agricultural district, A1, to single-family residential district, Res-2, for 60 residential lots with a density of 1.2 units per acre.
Some variances include a reduction of exterior buffers for an abutting single-family residential district, Res-3, zoning, which is planned to be part of the same overall development, and a reduction of the common area from 5% to zero.
The attached Res-3 site is planned on 58 acres with 95 homes, a minimum lot size of 14,750 square feet and a minimum average lot size of 18,500 square feet. The Res-2 site would have a minimum lot size of 22,000 square feet.
The open space for the two areas is planned to be on the Res-3 portion of the project.
Some conditions for the project included having a homeowner’s association, that no more than 10% of units rented and requiring developers to build a left-turn lane into the property from Howard Road.
The Stables Motor Condos
A high-end auto storage facility project is moving forward off Atlanta Highway.
Commissioners approved a request to rezone 9.09 acres of land from CBD to a restricted industrial district, M1 for warehouses, storage buildings, offices, showrooms and a high-end automotive retail village and car storage facility in buildings totaling 76,600 square feet with 82 parking spaces.
The project, known as The Stables Motor Condos, includes four acres of open space, and plans show a proposed eight different buildings for the location.
The development will be a mixture of auto and personal warehouse units with a proposed 67 units. Construction will begin soon with an estimated groundbreaking slotted for early 2022.
The Stables Motor Condos will be accepting reservations for any individuals looking to buy a garage in the next two weeks. Prices have not been confirmed yet.