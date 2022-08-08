Commissioners OK industrial park in north Forsyth

An industrial park in north Forsyth has taken a big step forward following an approval from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.



At the latest regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 4, commissioners voted to approve a request to rezone 55.4 acres from agricultural district (A1) to restricted industrial district (M1) for warehouse/office buildings totaling 636,050 square feet off Settingdown, Church and Martin roads.

The application also included a request for conditional use permits (CUPs) for the following uses:

• Outdoor commercial recreational facilities;

• Micro-distilleries and micro-breweries;

• Office commercial multiple story (OCMS) zoning district uses and performance standards;

• Open storage yards not exceeding 20% of the total lot;

• Research laboratories and ancillary manufacturing;

• Transportation, communication and utility facilities, except trucks terminals;

• Kennels, animal hospitals and veterinary clinics;

• Cold storage plants and frozen food lockers;

• Bowling alley;

• And conducting around the clock business.

The application also asks for variances to reduce zoning buffers along the western and eastern property boundaries, reduce the undisturbed stream buffer, reduce the impervious setback, reduce landscape strips along all future side and rear lot lines and reduce the percentage of bicycle parking for non-residential uses.

The decision follows a public hearing held before the board on Thursday, July 21. At this meeting, commissioners voted to postpone a decision on the item following a request from the applicant’s attorney, Christopher Light.

