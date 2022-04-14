Commissioners propose rezoning 142 acres for Coal Mountain Town Center, discuss plans for project

Though the project is still “a work in progress,” the Coal Mountain Town Center took a big step forward to becoming a reality.



At a work session on Tuesday, April 12, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to consider rezoning 142.9 acres from agricultural (A1), single-family residential (Res3), multi-family residential (Res6) and commercial business districts (CBD) to master planned (MPD) or mixed-use center districts (MCD).

This item was approved as time-sensitive so that county staff can send a request for a development of regional impact (DRI) survey to the Atlanta Regional Commission.

Commissioners also voted to amend the county’s unified development code related to the Coal Mountain Overlay to include design standards for the Coal Mountain Town Center within the overlay.

The land in question is off Browns Bridge Road and Dahlonega Highway, better known as Highways 369 and 9 respectively.

Previously, commissioners voted to direct county staff to begin a DRI survey for the project, which would assess any potential effects on the health, safety and welfare of residents in the surrounding areas. In Forsyth County, the Atlanta Regional Commission is responsible for reviewing DRIs.

However, according to county staff, the ARC will not consider a DRI without a rezoning, which is why commissioners revisited the issue of rezoning the land.

Christopher Light, an attorney representing developers for the Coal Mountain Town Center, said that the rezoning was beneficial to the project and will allow developers to take land that was zoned “a long time ago” for different uses and turn it into an area that incorporates local history.

“I think the main point of the development proposal is going to be taking five or six different zonings that were zoned a long time ago, … putting them all together in a cohesive, unified development that has a … cut-through road that’ll alleviate Hwy. 9 and 369 [traffic],” Light said.

He explained that it was possible to include important families in road names that might be constructed, along with specific architecture to reflect the history of the area.

Light also explained that if the land was developed separately as it is zoned today, it would have “different entrances” and “no cohesion.”

According to his presentation, with the current zonings, an estimated 354 units would be allowed, all with different density and design standards.

The Coal Mountain Town Center plan currently contemplates a total of 813 residential units on 142.9 acres with an estimated 5.7 units per acre.

The plan shows 126 units of senior independent care, 300 multi-family homes, 109 townhomes and 278 single-family lots along with 77,500 square feet of retail space, 22,000 square feet of office space and 38,742 square feet of senior living with assisted living and memory care.

The project is located within the Coal Mountain Community node, and Light said that the focus of the project would be the “town center feel.”

Within the town center portion of the development, Light said that there would be a mixture of commercial and retail space with restaurants, shops, a splash pad, walkable civic space, a village green and historical items, such as a feed mill.

Matt Hallman, the head of the southeast region for JLB Partners, said that the multi-family housing, or apartments, would also be located within the town center portion with four- and five-story buildings with a layer of retail space on the bottom.

He said that the apartments are slated to be about 60% one-bedroom units and 40% two-bedroom units, all with an industrial theme to complement the architecture of the town center.

When asked about designated units for public safety workers, Hallman said that they had not yet set aside units, but they were “more than happy” to talk about doing so in the future.

Within the town center, District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area, said that another “primary focus” would be the brewpub and distillery.

Adam Guercio, a representative from Toll Brothers, said that the current intention is to have the corner focal point building in the town center be a two-story, “bespoke design” for NoFo Brew Co. He said the building would likely not have food, reserved only for beverages.

He also explained that the intention, from the developers’ perspective, is to build the village portion of the property as one, including the retail buildings, necessary roads, splash pad, apartments and more.

