Luxury car dealer approved in south Forsyth County Digital renderings for an Audi dealership approved on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, across from The Collection at Forsyth. Image courtesy of Forsyth County. Plans to build a new car dealership across from The Collection at Forsyth have been approved. Latest Commissioners vote to stop apartments in north Forsyth County Developers revise plan that would have built 300 apartments in north Forsyth What grocery store might be coming to this growing area of south Forsyth? Where over 450 homes and townhomes may be built in the City of Cumming