Developer wants this proposed hotel to be taller than codes allow
Map showing the proposed location for a new hotel in south Forsyth. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
During an Aug. 22 meeting, the Forsyth County Planning Commission recommended approval of a request to develop a new hotel near The Collection in south Forsyth.