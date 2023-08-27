Developer wants this proposed hotel to be taller than codes allow Map showing the proposed location for a new hotel in south Forsyth. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County. During an Aug. 22 meeting, the Forsyth County Planning Commission recommended approval of a request to develop a new hotel near The Collection in south Forsyth. Latest Gainesville not so urbanized as first thought. Here’s what’s changed Is a mixed-use development coming to north Forsyth? Forsyth County leaders break ground on the site of the future Denmark Library Does Forsyth County have the workforce to sustain The Gathering arena project?