Forsyth County population exceeds 275,000. Is growth slowing yet?
Population continues to grow in Forsyth County, although the rate of growth is slowing, according to new information from the Atlanta Regional Commission. FCN file photo - photo by Jim Dean
As the population in Forsyth County creeps over 275,000, Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) estimates suggest that the rate of growth in the county is slowing.