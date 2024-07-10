Forsyth County population exceeds 275,000. Is growth slowing yet? Population continues to grow in Forsyth County, although the rate of growth is slowing, according to new information from the Atlanta Regional Commission. FCN file photo - photo by Jim Dean As the population in Forsyth County creeps over 275,000, Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) estimates suggest that the rate of growth in the county is slowing. Latest These recent land sales may bring more residential growth to Forsyth County We now know what business is taking over this former drug store Where a 24-hour gas station might be built in north Forsyth County Neighborhood pushback stops 24-hour Whataburger in south Forsyth County