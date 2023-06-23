By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County selects consulting firm to complete economic impact study on The Gathering at South Forsyth proposal
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
New digital renderings of The Gathering at South Forsyth - photo by For the FCN
The Board of Commissioners has approved a business management consultant to complete an economic impact study for The Gathering at South Forsyth.