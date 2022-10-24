Forsyth will be getting a new bowling alley, mini golf course. Here’s the details

South Forsyth will be getting another activity center complete with a bowling alley, mini golf course, arcade and hotel following a recent vote at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Applicant S1 Properties LLC has requested to rezone approximately nine acres from single-family residential district to commercial business district for a 31,800-square-foot indoor commercial recreational facility with 124 parking spaces along with retail and restaurants in commercial buildings totaling 16,400 square feet with 84 parking spaces.
The applicant also requested conditional-use permits for a 50,068-square-foot hotel with 140 parking spaces, an outdoor commercial recreational facility, electronic game playing center and bowling alley.
The land in question is located at 2310 Peachtree Parkway near Sentinel Chase Way.
Variances were requested to increase the hotel height to 60 feet, as well as reductions in sidewalk zones, pedestrian landscape zones and façade landscape zones.
At a planning commission meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, planning commissioners voted to recommend approval of the project with a 5-0 vote after hearing concerns and opposition from Sentinel Chase neighborhood residents.
Most residents expressed concerns about traffic, noise and storm water management. Other residents were in opposition to the variance to raise the height of the hotel, stating they did not want hotel-goers to be able to see into their backyards and bedrooms.
While BOC Chairman Alfred John, who represents this district, did not attend Thursday’s meeting, District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said she had spoken with him about the rezoning request earlier that afternoon.
She said she understood there was “extensive interaction” with the neighbors and that the plan was reworked several times.
Commissioners approved the rezoning request and conditional-use permit with a unanimous vote, 4-0, with John absent.