Forsyth will be getting a new bowling alley, mini golf course. Here’s the details

South Forsyth will be getting another activity center complete with a bowling alley, mini golf course, arcade and hotel following a recent vote at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Applicant S1 Properties LLC has requested to rezone approximately nine acres from single-family residential district to commercial business district for a 31,800-square-foot indoor commercial recreational facility with 124 parking spaces along with retail and restaurants in commercial buildings totaling 16,400 square feet with 84 parking spaces.

The applicant also requested conditional-use permits for a 50,068-square-foot hotel with 140 parking spaces, an outdoor commercial recreational facility, electronic game playing center and bowling alley.

The land in question is located at 2310 Peachtree Parkway near Sentinel Chase Way.

Variances were requested to increase the hotel height to 60 feet, as well as reductions in sidewalk zones, pedestrian landscape zones and façade landscape zones.