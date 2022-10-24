Here’s some rezoning requests scheduled for public hearing

Fowler Hill Road mixed-use development



Zoning number: ZA4017

Applicant: Northpoint Capital Investment Holdings LLC

Request: To rezone approximately 140 acres from agricultural (A1), neighborhood shopping (NS) and single-family residential restricted districts (R2R) to master planned district (MPD) for 250 residential lots and 228 attached residential units with a density of 3.4 units per acre. Also proposing commercial buildings totaling 63,650 square feet with 294 parking spaces.

Variances: Reduce the commercial component from 15% to 5.4%; and increase the percentage of total residential units for townhomes from 30% to 50%.

Location: District 3; 170 Fowler Hill Road in Alpharetta. Also encompasses land on Union Hill and Mullinax roads.

Other information: County staff is non-supportive due to the variances requested and “lack of integration of land uses.”

Previously, the item appeared before the Board of Commissioners who sent the request back to the planning commission for further discussion and troubleshooting.

Keith Bridge Road mixed-use development

Zoning number: ZA4052

Applicant: EAH Acquisitions LLC

Request: To rezone approximately 73 acres from commercial business (CBD) and agricultural districts (A1) to master planned district (MPD) for 60 residential lots, 69 attached residential units and 295 apartments with a density of 5.8 units per acre. Also proposing commercial buildings totaling 60,000 square feet with 330 parking spaces.

Variances: Increase the percentage of total residential units for apartments from 20% to 69.6%.

Location: District 5; 2960 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming. Also encompasses land along Freedom Parkway.

Other information: County staff is non-supportive due to the variance requested and the large amount of “RES6 with a limited amount of CBD rather than a mixed-use development that meets the purpose and intent of the [MPD] zoning category.”

Westray Road subdivision

Zoning number: ZA4059

Applicant: Weekley Homes LLC

Request: To rezone approximately 101 acres from agricultural district (A1) to single family residential district (RES2) for 85 residential lots with a density of 0.84 units per acre.

Variances: Reduce the minimum width as measured from the perimeter of each contiguous area of disturbance from 50 feet to zero feet for the purpose of calculating minimum square footage for each undisturbed area of separation; and to reduce the minimum width of each undisturbed area of separation from 50 feet to zero feet.

Location: District 4; 7290 Westray Road in Cumming.

Other information: County staff is non-supportive due to the variances requested.

Hubert Martin Road subdivision

Zoning number: ZA4072

Applicant: David Patterson

Request: To rezone 140 acres from agricultural district (A1) to single family residential district (RES2) for 153 residential lots with a density of 1.1 units per acre.

Variances: None were requested.

Location: District 4; south of Hubert Martin Road and southwest of the intersection with Oak Grove Circle.

Other information: County staff is supportive.

Canton Highway commercial

Zoning number: ZA4083

Applicant: GVR Realty LLC

Request: To rezone approximately 4.4 acres from single family residential district (R1) to commercial business district (CBD) for office, retail and restaurants with a drive-through facility in buildings totaling 20,430 square feet with 123 parking spaces.

Variances: None were requested.

Location: District 1; 2615 Canton Highway in Cumming.

Other information: County staff is supportive.

Concord Road subdivision

Zoning number: ZA4085

Applicant: Beazer Homes, LLC

Request: To rezone approximately 143 acres from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (RES2) for 164 residential lots with a density of 1.15 units per acre.

Variances: None were requested.

Location: District 4; 6490 Concord Road. Also encompasses land along Dahlonega Highway and is close to Pirkle Place and Thomas Lane.

Other information: County staff is supportive.

Castleberry Road retail

Zoning number: ZA4087

Applicant: Barese LLC

Request: To rezone approximately 4.9 acres from agricultural (A1) and neighborhood shopping districts (NS) to neighborhood shopping district (NS) for retail trade establishments in buildings totaling 15,000 square feet with 60 parking spaces.

Variances: None were requested.

Location: District 1; 3435 Castleberry Road in Cumming.

Other information: County staff is supportive.

Haw Creek Road offices

Zoning number: ZA4091

Applicant: SkyLand Homes, LLC

Request: To rezone approximately 5.1 acres from single family residential restricted district (R2R) to office and institutional district (O&I) for commercial buildings totaling 26,130 square feet with 92 parking spaces.

Variances: Reduce the zoning buffer adjacent to tax map/parcels 152-088 and 152-089 adjacent to the proposed sidewalk only from 30 feet to zero feet; reduce the pedestrian landscape zones for buildings 1, 5 and 6 only from eight feet to zero feet; reduce the sidewalk zones for buildings 1, 5 and 6 only from six feet to zero feet.; reduce the façade landscape zones for buildings 1, 5 and 6 only from six feet to zero feet.; reduce the number of benches required every 200 linear feet for buildings 1, 5 and 6 only from one to zero; reduce the number of trash/recycling cans required every 200 linear feet for buildings 1, 5 and 6 only from one to zero.

Location: District 3; 838 Haw Creek Road.

Other information: County staff is non-supportive due to variances requested.